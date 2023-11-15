How Old Was Brad Pitt In Troy?

In the epic historical film “Troy,” Brad Pitt portrayed the legendary Greek hero Achilles. Released in 2004, the movie captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and intense battle scenes. One question that often arises among fans is, “How old was Brad Pitt when he played Achilles?”

At the time of filming “Troy,” Brad Pitt was 40 years old. Born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Pitt had already established himself as a prominent actor in Hollywood. Known for his versatility and charisma, he had starred in numerous successful films, including “Fight Club,” “Se7en,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

Playing the role of Achilles required Pitt to undergo rigorous physical training to embody the strength and agility of the legendary warrior. His portrayal of the Greek hero received critical acclaim, with many praising his performance as one of the highlights of the film.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Achilles?

A: Achilles was a mythical Greek hero and the central character of Homer’s epic poem, “The Iliad.” He was known for his exceptional strength, bravery, and skill in battle.

Q: What is the movie “Troy” about?

A: “Troy” is a film adaptation of the Trojan War, a legendary conflict between the Greeks and the Trojans. The movie focuses on the events surrounding the siege of Troy, including the role of Achilles in the war.

Q: How accurate is the movie “Troy”?

A: While “Troy” takes inspiration from Greek mythology and Homer’s “The Iliad,” it does take some creative liberties and deviates from the original source material. The film aims to entertain rather than provide a historically accurate account of the Trojan War.

Q: Did Brad Pitt perform his own stunts in “Troy”?

A: While Brad Pitt did undergo extensive physical training for the role, some of the more dangerous stunts were performed professional stunt doubles. However, Pitt actively participated in many action sequences, showcasing his dedication to the role.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt was 40 years old when he portrayed Achilles in the movie “Troy.” His performance as the legendary Greek hero captivated audiences and added to his already impressive filmography. “Troy” remains a memorable film that showcases Pitt’s talent and dedication to his craft.