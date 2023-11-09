How old was Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus 2?

In the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite witchy trio. Bette Midler, who portrayed the iconic character Winifred Sanderson in the original film, is set to reprise her role in Hocus Pocus 2. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: how old is she now?

Bette Midler, born on December 1, 1945, is a legendary actress, singer, and comedian. With a career spanning over five decades, she has become a household name and has won numerous awards for her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. Despite her age, Midler continues to captivate audiences with her incredible performances and infectious energy.

Now, let’s get to the answer everyone is waiting for. As of October 2021, Bette Midler is 75 years old. This means that she will be reprising her role as the wickedly delightful Winifred Sanderson at the age of 76 when Hocus Pocus 2 hits the screens.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hocus Pocus 2?

A: Hocus Pocus 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic film, Hocus Pocus. It follows the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem and wreak havoc on the town.

Q: When will Hocus Pocus 2 be released?

A: The release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has not been officially announced yet. However, it is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the near future.

Q: Who else from the original cast will be returning for Hocus Pocus 2?

A: Alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will also be reprising their roles as the mischievous Sanderson sisters, Sarah and Mary, respectively.

Q: Will Hocus Pocus 2 be a direct continuation of the first film?

A: While specific plot details have not been revealed, Hocus Pocus 2 is expected to continue the story of the Sanderson sisters in a new and exciting way.

As fans eagerly await the release of Hocus Pocus 2, the return of Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson is sure to bring back the nostalgic magic that made the original film a Halloween favorite. With her timeless talent and infectious charm, Midler is set to enchant audiences once again, proving that age is just a number when it comes to delivering unforgettable performances.