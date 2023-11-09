How old was Bad Bunny when he got famous?

In the world of Latin music, few artists have made as big of an impact as Bad Bunny. With his unique style and infectious beats, he has quickly become a household name. But just how old was Bad Bunny when he first rose to fame?

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was born on March 10, 1994, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He grew up with a passion for music and began writing songs at a young age. However, it wasn’t until his late teens that he started gaining recognition for his talent.

At the age of 22, Bad Bunny released his breakthrough single “Soy Peor” in 2017. The song quickly became a hit, propelling him into the spotlight and earning him a dedicated fan base. His unique blend of reggaeton, trap, and Latin pop resonated with audiences around the world, and he soon became one of the most sought-after artists in the industry.

Since then, Bad Bunny has continued to dominate the charts with hit after hit. His collaborations with other popular artists, such as J Balvin, Cardi B, and Drake, have further solidified his status as a global superstar. In 2020, he released his highly anticipated album “YHLQMDLG,” which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

FAQ:

Q: What is reggaeton?

Reggaeton is a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the late 1990s. It combines elements of reggae, Latin American music, and hip-hop.

Q: What is trap music?

Trap music is a subgenre of hip-hop that originated in the Southern United States. It is characterized its heavy use of 808 drum machines, synthesizers, and dark, atmospheric sounds.

Q: What is Latin pop?

Latin pop refers to popular music that incorporates elements of Latin American styles, such as salsa, merengue, and cumbia, with mainstream pop music.

In conclusion, Bad Bunny was 22 years old when he first gained fame with his breakout single “Soy Peor.” Since then, he has become a global sensation, captivating audiences with his unique style and infectious music. With his continued success, it’s clear that Bad Bunny’s star will only continue to rise in the years to come.