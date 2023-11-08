How old was Allison in Hocus Pocus in real life?

In the beloved Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus,” Allison, played actress Vinessa Shaw, is a key character who helps the film’s protagonists battle a trio of wicked witches. But have you ever wondered how old Allison was in real life during the making of the movie? Let’s dive into the details.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Allison in Hocus Pocus?

A: Allison is a character in the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” She is a high school student who becomes involved in the supernatural adventures of Max, Dani, and her own crush, Thackery Binx.

Q: How old was Vinessa Shaw when she played Allison?

A: Vinessa Shaw was born on July 19, 1976. “Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993, which means she was approximately 17 years old during the filming.

Q: How old was Allison’s character supposed to be in the movie?

A: Allison’s age is not explicitly mentioned in the film. However, given that she is a high school student and attends the same school as Max and Dani, it can be assumed that she is around the same age as them, which would be around 16 or 17.

Q: What other movies has Vinessa Shaw appeared in?

A: Vinessa Shaw has had a successful acting career beyond “Hocus Pocus.” She has appeared in films such as “Eyes Wide Shut,” “40 Days and 40 Nights,” and “The Hills Have Eyes.”

Q: Is there a sequel to Hocus Pocus?

A: As of now, there is no official sequel to “Hocus Pocus.” However, in 2020, it was announced that a sequel titled “Hocus Pocus 2” is in development for Disney+. The original cast’s involvement has not been confirmed.

In conclusion, Vinessa Shaw was around 17 years old when she portrayed the character of Allison in “Hocus Pocus.” The film continues to be a Halloween favorite, and fans eagerly await the release of the long-awaited sequel.