How old was Allison in Hocus Pocus 1?

In the beloved Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus,” Allison, one of the main characters, plays a crucial role in the battle against the mischievous Sanderson sisters. But how old was Allison in the first installment of this enchanting film? Let’s dive into the details and find out!

FAQ:

Q: Who is Allison in Hocus Pocus?

A: Allison is a character portrayed actress Vinessa Shaw in the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” She is a teenager living in Salem, Massachusetts, who becomes involved in the supernatural adventures of Max, Dani, and the Sanderson sisters.

Q: What is Hocus Pocus about?

A: “Hocus Pocus” follows the story of three witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected on Halloween night in modern-day Salem. They seek to regain their youth sucking the life force out of children. Max, Dani, and Allison must work together to stop the witches and save the town.

Q: How old was Allison in the movie?

A: In “Hocus Pocus,” Allison is portrayed as a high school student. While her exact age is not explicitly mentioned, it can be inferred that she is around 16 or 17 years old, based on her appearance and the fact that she attends school with Max, the film’s protagonist.

Allison’s age is significant in the film as it adds to the dynamic between her and Max, who is new to Salem and instantly smitten with her. Their age proximity allows for a relatable teenage romance subplot amidst the magical chaos caused the Sanderson sisters.

As the story unfolds, Allison’s knowledge of Salem’s history and her bravery become essential in the fight against the witches. Her character serves as a strong and resourceful ally to Max and Dani, contributing to the overall charm and excitement of the film.

In conclusion, while Allison’s exact age is not explicitly stated in “Hocus Pocus,” she is portrayed as a high school student, likely around 16 or 17 years old. Her character’s age adds depth to the storyline and enhances the overall appeal of this Halloween favorite.