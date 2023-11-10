How old is Xavier in Wednesday in real life?

In the highly anticipated Netflix series “Wednesday,” a spin-off of the iconic “Addams Family” franchise, fans are eager to learn more about the characters they have grown to love over the years. One character that has piqued the curiosity of many is Xavier, the enigmatic and charming love interest of Wednesday Addams. But just how old is Xavier in real life?

Who is Xavier?

Xavier is a new character introduced in the “Wednesday” series. He is portrayed as a student at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams attends school. Xavier quickly catches Wednesday’s attention with his mysterious demeanor and shared interest in the macabre. As the series progresses, their relationship becomes a central focus, leaving fans intrigued about Xavier’s background and age.

How old is Xavier?

While the exact age of Xavier is not explicitly mentioned in the series, it can be inferred that he is a teenager, likely around the same age as Wednesday Addams. Given that Nevermore Academy is a high school, it is reasonable to assume that Xavier falls within the typical age range of high school students, which is generally between 14 and 18 years old.

Why is Xavier’s age important?

Xavier’s age is significant because it helps establish the dynamics and relatability of his relationship with Wednesday Addams. If Xavier were significantly older or younger than Wednesday, it could potentially raise ethical concerns or alter the power dynamics between the characters. By keeping their ages relatively close, the series can explore their connection without raising any red flags.

Conclusion

While the exact age of Xavier in “Wednesday” remains undisclosed, it is safe to assume that he is a teenager, likely around the same age as Wednesday Addams. This age proximity allows for a more balanced and relatable relationship between the characters, ensuring an engaging storyline for fans to enjoy.

FAQ

Q: Is Xavier a character from the original “Addams Family” series?

A: No, Xavier is a new character introduced in the “Wednesday” series.

Q: What is the age range for high school students?

A: High school students are typically between 14 and 18 years old.

Q: Will Xavier’s age be revealed in future episodes?

A: It is possible that Xavier’s age may be revealed as the series progresses, but as of now, it remains undisclosed.