How old is V from BTS?

In the world of K-pop, BTS has taken the music industry storm. With their catchy tunes, mesmerizing dance moves, and undeniable charm, the seven-member South Korean boy band has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Among these talented individuals is V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung. But how old is V from BTS?

Age of V from BTS

V was born on December 30, 1995, which means he is currently 26 years old. Known for his deep voice, unique fashion sense, and captivating stage presence, V has become one of the most beloved members of BTS. His age places him in the middle of the group, with some members being older and others younger.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is BTS?

A: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013. They have gained immense popularity both in South Korea and internationally, breaking numerous records and winning numerous awards.

Q: How many members are there in BTS?

A: BTS consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Each member brings their unique talents and personalities to the group, contributing to their success.

Q: What is K-pop?

A: K-pop, short for Korean pop music, refers to a genre of popular music originating from South Korea. It encompasses a wide range of musical styles and is characterized its catchy melodies, synchronized dance routines, and visually appealing performances.

Q: What are some of V’s notable achievements?

A: V has achieved numerous milestones with BTS, including topping music charts, selling out stadiums worldwide, and winning prestigious awards. He has also released solo music and has been recognized for his acting skills in various television dramas.

In conclusion, V from BTS is currently 26 years old, having been born on December 30, 1995. As a member of the globally renowned boy band, BTS, V has made a significant impact on the music industry and continues to captivate fans with his talent and charisma.