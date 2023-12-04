How Old is TwitchTV? A Look Back at the History of the Popular Streaming Platform

In the world of online streaming, TwitchTV has become a household name, attracting millions of viewers and streamers alike. But have you ever wondered how old this platform actually is? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore the history of TwitchTV.

The Birth of Justin.tv

TwitchTV, originally known as Justin.tv, was founded Justin Kan and Emmett Shear in 2007. The platform started as a live streaming website that allowed users to broadcast their daily lives, similar to a reality TV show. However, it quickly became apparent that the gaming community was the most active and engaged audience on the platform.

The Rise of TwitchTV

Recognizing the potential of the gaming niche, TwitchTV was officially launched in June 2011 as a dedicated platform for gamers to stream their gameplay. The site gained popularity rapidly, attracting both casual gamers and professional esports players. TwitchTV’s interactive chat feature allowed viewers to engage with streamers in real-time, creating a unique and immersive experience.

Acquisition Amazon

In 2014, TwitchTV caught the attention of tech giant Amazon, which acquired the platform for a staggering $970 million. This acquisition provided TwitchTV with the resources and infrastructure needed to expand its services and improve the overall user experience.

FAQ

Q: What is TwitchTV?

A: TwitchTV is a live streaming platform primarily focused on video game streaming, allowing users to broadcast their gameplay and interact with viewers through a chat feature.

Q: How old is TwitchTV?

A: TwitchTV was officially launched in June 2011, making it approximately 10 years old as of 2021.

Q: Who founded TwitchTV?

A: TwitchTV was founded Justin Kan and Emmett Shear. It was originally a spin-off of their previous venture, Justin.tv.

Q: How did TwitchTV become popular?

A: TwitchTV gained popularity catering to the gaming community, providing a platform for gamers to stream their gameplay and engage with viewers in real-time.

Q: Who owns TwitchTV?

A: TwitchTV is currently owned Amazon, which acquired the platform in 2014.

Conclusion

TwitchTV has come a long way since its inception as Justin.tv. Over the years, it has evolved into a thriving platform for gamers and streamers, attracting millions of users worldwide. With its unique features and dedicated community, TwitchTV continues to shape the landscape of online streaming, solidifying its place as one of the most influential platforms in the gaming industry.