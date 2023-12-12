How old is Tommy Shelby in each season?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Age of Tommy Shelby in Each Season

As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated sixth season of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, one question that often arises is: how old is the enigmatic and charismatic Tommy Shelby in each season? Let’s take a closer look at the age progression of this beloved character throughout the show.

Season 1: The first season of Peaky Blinders introduces us to Tommy Shelby, portrayed the brilliant Cillian Murphy. Set in 1919, Tommy is in his early thirties, making him approximately 32 years old. This is a crucial time for the Shelby family as they navigate the aftermath of World War I and establish their criminal empire in Birmingham, England.

Season 2: Moving forward to the second season, which takes place in 1922, Tommy Shelby is now around 35 years old. The stakes are higher, and Tommy finds himself entangled in a web of political intrigue and power struggles as he expands the Peaky Blinders’ influence.

Season 3: By the time we reach the third season, set in 1924, Tommy Shelby is around 37 years old. This season delves deeper into Tommy’s personal life, exploring his relationships and the consequences of his actions. The Shelby family faces new challenges, testing Tommy’s leadership skills and resolve.

Season 4: In the fourth season, set in 1926, Tommy Shelby is approximately 39 years old. As the Peaky Blinders face their most formidable enemy yet, Tommy must confront his own demons and make difficult choices that will shape the future of the family and their criminal enterprise.

Season 5: The fifth season, set in 1929, sees Tommy Shelby at around 42 years old. As the world plunges into the Great Depression, Tommy faces new adversaries and grapples with the consequences of his past actions. This season showcases the toll that power and ambition can take on a person.

Season 6: While the exact age of Tommy Shelby in the upcoming sixth season remains unknown, it is expected that the story will pick up where it left off in the 1930s. As the world teeters on the brink of another world war, Tommy’s age will likely be in his late forties or early fifties, reflecting the passage of time and the challenges that lie ahead.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Peaky Blinders TV series about?

A: Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama television series set in post-World War I Birmingham, England. It follows the Shelby crime family, led Tommy Shelby, as they rise to power and navigate the treacherous underworld of organized crime.

Q: Who portrays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders?

A: Tommy Shelby is portrayed Irish actor Cillian Murphy, known for his captivating performances and intense portrayal of complex characters.

Q: Will there be more seasons of Peaky Blinders?

A: Yes, the sixth season of Peaky Blinders is currently in production. However, it has been announced that this will be the final season of the series, much to the disappointment of fans worldwide.

Q: Is Peaky Blinders based on a true story?

A: While Peaky Blinders draws inspiration from the real-life urban youth gang of the same name that operated in Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the characters and events depicted in the show are fictional.