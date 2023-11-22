How old is Tom Brokaw?

Renowned journalist and former NBC News anchor, Tom Brokaw, has been a prominent figure in the world of news reporting for several decades. Born on February 6, 1940, in Webster, South Dakota, Brokaw has witnessed and reported on some of the most significant events in recent history. As he continues to contribute to the field of journalism, many wonder just how old this esteemed newsman is.

At the time of writing, Tom Brokaw is 81 years old. Having celebrated his most recent birthday on February 6, 2021, he remains an active and respected voice in the media industry. Brokaw’s career spans over five decades, during which he has covered major events such as the Watergate scandal, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the September 11 attacks.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Tom Brokaw?

A: Tom Brokaw is a renowned American journalist and former NBC News anchor. He is best known for his work as the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News from 1982 to 2004.

Q: What are some of Tom Brokaw’s notable achievements?

A: Tom Brokaw has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including several Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. He has also authored several books, including “The Greatest Generation” and “Boom! Voices of the Sixties.”

Q: Is Tom Brokaw still active in journalism?

A: While Tom Brokaw officially retired from NBC News in 2004, he continues to contribute to the field of journalism through various projects and appearances. He remains a respected voice in the media industry.

Q: How has Tom Brokaw influenced journalism?

A: Tom Brokaw’s distinguished career and commitment to delivering accurate and unbiased news have made a significant impact on the field of journalism. He is widely regarded as one of the most trusted news anchors in American history.

In conclusion, Tom Brokaw, the esteemed journalist and former NBC News anchor, is currently 81 years old. Throughout his career, he has left an indelible mark on the world of journalism, reporting on major events and earning the respect of his peers and audiences alike. As he continues to contribute to the field, his legacy as a trusted newsman remains strong.