How old is Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie, the renowned American journalist and co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show, has been a familiar face on our screens for years. Born on December 27, 1971, in Melbourne, Australia, Guthrie is currently 49 years old. Her age, however, is just a small part of her impressive career and contributions to the field of journalism.

Guthrie’s journey in the media industry began after she graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in journalism. She then went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center. Combining her legal knowledge with her passion for storytelling, Guthrie embarked on a successful career as a broadcast journalist.

In 2007, Guthrie joined NBC News as a correspondent and legal analyst. Her expertise in legal matters led her to cover high-profile court cases, including the trials of Michael Jackson, Martha Stewart, and Casey Anthony. Her ability to break down complex legal issues into understandable terms quickly made her a respected figure in the field.

Guthrie’s talent and dedication did not go unnoticed, and in 2012, she was named co-anchor of the “Today” show alongside Matt Lauer. Since then, she has become a household name, delivering news and conducting interviews with grace and professionalism.

FAQ:

Q: What is Savannah Guthrie’s birthdate?

A: Savannah Guthrie was born on December 27, 1971.

Q: Where was Savannah Guthrie born?

A: Guthrie was born in Melbourne, Australia.

Q: What is Savannah Guthrie’s current age?

A: As of now, Savannah Guthrie is 49 years old.

Q: What are Savannah Guthrie’s educational qualifications?

A: Guthrie holds a degree in journalism from the University of Arizona and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

Q: When did Savannah Guthrie become co-anchor of the “Today” show?

A: Guthrie became co-anchor of the “Today” show in 2012.

Savannah Guthrie’s age is just a number compared to the wealth of experience and expertise she brings to the world of journalism. Her dedication to delivering news with integrity and her ability to connect with viewers have made her a respected figure in the industry. As she continues to inform and inspire, Guthrie’s impact on the field will undoubtedly endure for years to come.