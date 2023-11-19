How old is Sam Altman?

In the world of technology and entrepreneurship, Sam Altman is a well-known figure. As the former president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator and the current CEO of OpenAI, Altman has made significant contributions to the tech industry. However, one question that often arises is, “How old is Sam Altman?”

Age is just a number

Sam Altman was born on April 22, 1985, which makes him currently 36 years old. Despite his relatively young age, Altman has achieved remarkable success in his career. He became the president of Y Combinator at the age of 29, making him one of the youngest individuals to hold such a position in the company’s history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Sam Altman?

A: Sam Altman is a prominent figure in the technology and startup world. He is the former president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, and the current CEO of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory.

Q: What is Y Combinator?

A: Y Combinator is a renowned startup accelerator based in Silicon Valley. It provides seed funding, mentorship, and resources to early-stage companies, helping them grow and succeed.

Q: What is OpenAI?

A: OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research laboratory that aims to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. It conducts cutting-edge research and develops AI technologies with a focus on safety and ethical considerations.

Q: What are some of Sam Altman’s achievements?

A: Sam Altman has achieved numerous milestones throughout his career. Apart from his roles at Y Combinator and OpenAI, he has been involved in various successful startups, including Reddit and Loopt. Altman is also known for his insightful writings on entrepreneurship and technology.

In conclusion, Sam Altman, at the age of 36, has already left an indelible mark on the tech industry. His accomplishments and contributions continue to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide.