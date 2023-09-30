Jenna Ortega to Continue Portraying Wednesday Addams in Netflix Series

Jenna Ortega’s youthful appearance and short stature make her an ideal candidate to convincingly portray Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series for years to come. Despite some actors aging out of playing teenagers even before they are cast in teen dramas, Ortega’s ability to maintain a youthful look will allow her to continue headlining the show, whether it maintains its Season 1 roots as a spooky high school murder mystery or explores a different storytelling approach in future seasons.

The destruction of Nevermore Academy at the end of Season 1 opens up the possibility for the series to take on a new direction in Season 2 and beyond. While details about the plot and release of Season 2 are scarce, showrunners have confirmed that both Wednesday Addams and her new best friend, Enid, portrayed Emma Myers, will be returning for the next installment. This news assures fans that they will see more of Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character, even if she is slightly older than Wednesday Addams herself.

Ortega’s rising star, fueled her viral dance moves in “Wednesday,” indicates that she will continue to be a prominent figure in the series moving forward. Although it remains uncertain when more information or a trailer for Season 2 will be released, fans can be assured that Ortega’s role as Wednesday Addams will be a central and enduring one.

Sources:

– [Source Article Title](URL)