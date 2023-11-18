How Old Is Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus, the American singer, songwriter, and actress, has been a household name for over a decade. Known for her distinctive voice, catchy pop tunes, and controversial image, Cyrus has managed to captivate audiences worldwide. But how old is she exactly? Let’s find out.

Age and Birthdate

Miley Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992. As of today, she is 28 years old. Having started her career at a young age, Cyrus has grown up in the public eye, transitioning from her Disney Channel days as Hannah Montana to her more mature and edgy persona in recent years.

Early Career

Cyrus first gained fame in 2006 when she landed the lead role in the hit Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. The show propelled her to stardom, and she quickly became a teen idol. Her success on the small screen led to a flourishing music career, with chart-topping hits like “Party in the USA” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Controversial Image

In recent years, Cyrus has shed her innocent Disney image and embraced a more provocative and boundary-pushing persona. This transformation has garnered both praise and criticism from fans and the media alike. Her daring fashion choices, outspokenness on social issues, and provocative performances have made headlines worldwide.

FAQ

Q: Is Miley Cyrus married?

A: Yes, Miley Cyrus got married to actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018. However, the couple announced their separation in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in early 2020.

Q: What are some of Miley Cyrus’ notable achievements?

A: Miley Cyrus has achieved numerous accolades throughout her career, including several Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. She has also been listed in Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Q: What is Miley Cyrus’ real name?

A: Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. She legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus is a talented artist who has managed to reinvent herself over the years. From her early days as a Disney star to her current status as a boundary-pushing pop icon, Cyrus continues to captivate audiences with her music and controversial image. At 28 years old, she shows no signs of slowing down and remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.