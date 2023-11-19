How Old Is Miley Cyrus’ Daughter?

In the world of celebrities, it’s not uncommon for fans to be curious about the personal lives of their favorite stars. One question that has been on the minds of many is: How old is Miley Cyrus’ daughter? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Miley Cyrus, the renowned American singer, songwriter, and actress, has been in the public eye since her early teenage years. Over the years, she has garnered a massive fan base and has become a household name. However, despite her fame, Miley Cyrus has managed to keep her personal life relatively private.

To answer the burning question, Miley Cyrus does not have a daughter. The confusion may arise from the fact that Miley Cyrus has been in a long-term relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 but unfortunately, they announced their separation in August 2019.

FAQ:

Q: Does Miley Cyrus have any children?

A: No, Miley Cyrus does not have any children.

Q: Who is Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband?

A: Miley Cyrus was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth still together?

A: No, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019.

It’s important to remember that celebrities are entitled to their privacy, and it’s crucial to respect their personal lives. While fans may be curious about the details, it’s essential to focus on the accomplishments and talents of these individuals rather than their personal relationships.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus does not have a daughter. While she may have had a high-profile relationship and marriage with Liam Hemsworth, the couple does not have any children together. Let’s continue to appreciate Miley Cyrus for her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry and respect her privacy when it comes to her personal life.