How old is Lester Holt?

Lester Holt, the renowned American journalist and anchor of NBC Nightly News, has been a familiar face on television screens for decades. Born on March 8, 1959, in Marin County, California, Holt has become a trusted source of news for millions of viewers around the world. With his calm demeanor and insightful reporting, he has earned a reputation as one of the most respected journalists in the industry.

Holt’s age is a frequently asked question among his fans and those who admire his work. As of 2021, he is 62 years old. Throughout his career, Holt has covered a wide range of significant events, including presidential elections, natural disasters, and international conflicts. His ability to deliver news with clarity and objectivity has made him a household name.

FAQ:

Q: What is Lester Holt’s profession?

A: Lester Holt is a journalist and news anchor. He is currently the anchor of NBC Nightly News.

Q: When was Lester Holt born?

A: Lester Holt was born on March 8, 1959.

Q: How old is Lester Holt?

A: As of 2021, Lester Holt is 62 years old.

Q: What is Lester Holt known for?

A: Lester Holt is known for his work as a news anchor and journalist. He has covered numerous significant events throughout his career.

Q: Where is Lester Holt from?

A: Lester Holt was born in Marin County, California, United States.

Q: What shows has Lester Holt hosted?

A: Lester Holt has hosted several shows throughout his career, including NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC, and Weekend Today.

Q: Has Lester Holt won any awards?

A: Yes, Lester Holt has received numerous awards for his journalism, including multiple Emmy Awards and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award.

In conclusion, Lester Holt, the esteemed journalist and anchor, is 62 years old as of 2021. With his extensive experience and dedication to delivering accurate news, he continues to be a trusted source of information for viewers worldwide.