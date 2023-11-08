How old is Kylie Kelce, wife of Travis Kelce?

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce is not only known for his exceptional football skills but also for his beautiful wife, Kylie Kelce. Fans often wonder about the age of this stunning woman who has captured the heart of one of the NFL’s most talented players. Let’s delve into the details and find out how old Kylie Kelce is.

Age of Kylie Kelce:

Kylie Kelce, formerly known as Kylie McDevitt, was born on March 14, 1990. As of now, she is 31 years old. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kylie has become a prominent figure in the world of professional football alongside her husband.

Who is Kylie Kelce?

Kylie Kelce is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She co-founded the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation with her husband, Travis Kelce. The foundation aims to empower disadvantaged youth through education, mentorship, and opportunities for success. Kylie actively participates in the foundation’s initiatives and supports various charitable causes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. How did Kylie and Travis Kelce meet?

Kylie and Travis Kelce met in 2013 at a charity event in Kansas City. They instantly connected and began dating shortly after.

2. When did Kylie and Travis Kelce get married?

Kylie and Travis Kelce tied the knot on October 8, 2020, in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico. The couple’s wedding was attended their close friends and family members.

3. Does Kylie Kelce have any children?

As of now, Kylie and Travis Kelce do not have any children. However, they have expressed their desire to start a family in the future.

4. What does Kylie Kelce do for a living?

Kylie Kelce is an entrepreneur and co-founder of the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation. She is also involved in various business ventures and has a keen interest in fashion and lifestyle.

In conclusion, Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis Kelce, is 31 years old and actively contributes to philanthropic endeavors alongside her husband. Her dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others is commendable, and she continues to inspire many with her entrepreneurial spirit.