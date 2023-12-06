How old is Julia Roberts twins?

Julia Roberts’ Twins: Unveiling the Age of the Hollywood Stars’ Offspring

Introduction

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and charm for decades. While her professional achievements are widely celebrated, her personal life has also garnered significant attention. One aspect that has piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike is the age of her twins. In this article, we delve into the mystery surrounding the age of Julia Roberts’ twins and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

How Old Are Julia Roberts’ Twins?

Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel Patricia Moder and Phinnaeus Walter Moder, were born on November 28, 2004. As of the time of writing, they are 16 years old. The twins are the result of Julia Roberts’ marriage to cinematographer Daniel Moder, whom she wed in 2002.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Conclusion

Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, have grown up away from the spotlight, shielded from the prying eyes of the media. Now at 16 years old, they continue to be a source of fascination for fans who eagerly await any glimpses into their lives. As Julia Roberts continues to grace the silver screen with her talent, her twins remain a testament to the actress’s dedication to both her career and her family.