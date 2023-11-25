How old is Julia Roberts now?

Julia Roberts, the iconic American actress known for her dazzling smile and captivating performances, has been a beloved figure in Hollywood for decades. Born on October 28, 1967, in Smyrna, Georgia, Roberts has charmed audiences with her talent and beauty. As the years have passed, fans often wonder how old this talented actress is now.

Julia Roberts’ Age

As of today, Julia Roberts is 54 years old. With a career spanning over three decades, she has left an indelible mark on the film industry, earning numerous accolades and becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

FAQ about Julia Roberts’ Age

Q: When did Julia Roberts start her acting career?

A: Julia Roberts made her acting debut in the late 1980s, starring in films such as “Mystic Pizza” (1988) and “Steel Magnolias” (1989). Her breakthrough role came in 1990 with the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman,” which catapulted her to stardom.

Q: Has Julia Roberts won any awards?

A: Yes, Julia Roberts has received numerous awards throughout her career. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Erin Brockovich” (2000) and has been nominated for three other Academy Awards. Additionally, she has won four Golden Globe Awards and a BAFTA Award.

Q: What are some of Julia Roberts’ most famous movies?

A: Julia Roberts has starred in a wide range of successful films. Some of her most notable movies include “Pretty Woman” (1990), “Runaway Bride” (1999), “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), “Eat Pray Love” (2010), and “Wonder” (2017).

Q: What is Julia Roberts currently working on?

A: Julia Roberts continues to be active in the entertainment industry. While her recent projects have been more focused on television, such as the series “Homecoming” (2018-2021), she remains a sought-after actress in both film and television.

Julia Roberts has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. Her talent, charisma, and timeless beauty have made her a beloved figure for fans of all ages. As she celebrates her 54th birthday, we eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this remarkable actress.