How old is Jason Kelce?

Philadelphia Eagles fans and football enthusiasts alike have long admired the talent and dedication of Jason Kelce, the team’s star center. As one of the most respected players in the National Football League (NFL), Kelce’s age has become a topic of interest for many. So, just how old is Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce’s age:

Jason Kelce was born on November 5, 1987, which makes him currently 34 years old. He hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended Cleveland Heights High School before continuing his football career at the University of Cincinnati.

FAQ:

1. How long has Jason Kelce been playing for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Jason Kelce was drafted the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has been a key member of the team ever since, making his debut in the 2011 season and becoming an integral part of the Eagles’ offensive line.

2. What are some of Jason Kelce’s notable achievements?

Throughout his career, Jason Kelce has achieved numerous accolades. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2014, 2016, 2019) and has been named First-Team All-Pro twice (2017, 2019). Kelce was also a vital part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory in 2018.

3. How has Jason Kelce contributed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ success?

Kelce’s exceptional skills as a center have played a significant role in the Eagles’ success. His ability to read defenses, make accurate snaps, and provide strong pass protection has made him a crucial asset to the team’s offense. Moreover, his leadership qualities and passionate speeches have inspired his teammates and fans alike.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce, the talented center of the Philadelphia Eagles, is currently 34 years old. With his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to the sport, Kelce continues to be a vital part of the team’s success. As fans eagerly anticipate his future contributions, there is no doubt that Kelce’s age is just a number when it comes to his impact on the football field.