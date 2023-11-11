How old is Enid and Ajax in Wednesday?

In the highly anticipated Netflix series “Wednesday,” which serves as a spin-off to the iconic “Addams Family” franchise, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters. Among them are Enid and Ajax, two beloved figures from the original series. However, the question on everyone’s mind is: how old are Enid and Ajax in “Wednesday”?

Enid Sinclair: Enid Sinclair, portrayed the talented Gwendoline Christie, is a character shrouded in mystery. As the head of Nevermore Academy, Enid is a powerful psychic and mentor to Wednesday Addams. While her age is not explicitly mentioned in the series, it is believed that Enid is in her late 30s or early 40s. Her enigmatic nature adds to her allure, leaving fans intrigued and eager to learn more about her backstory.

Ajax Petropolus: Ajax Petropolus, played the charismatic Thora Birch, is another enigmatic character in “Wednesday.” Ajax is a student at Nevermore Academy and a close friend of Wednesday Addams. Although his age is not explicitly stated, it is assumed that Ajax is in his late teens or early twenties. His rebellious and mischievous nature adds a dynamic element to the show, making him a fan favorite.

FAQ:

Q: Will Enid and Ajax have significant roles in “Wednesday”?

A: Yes, both Enid and Ajax play crucial roles in the series. Enid serves as a mentor and guide to Wednesday, while Ajax is her loyal friend and confidant.

Q: Are Enid and Ajax love interests?

A: While their relationship is not explicitly romantic, Enid and Ajax share a deep bond and understanding. Their connection is based on friendship and mutual support.

Q: Can we expect to see more of Enid and Ajax in future seasons?

A: As the series progresses, it is highly likely that Enid and Ajax will continue to play significant roles. Their characters have garnered a positive response from fans, making their return in future seasons highly anticipated.

In conclusion, the exact ages of Enid and Ajax in “Wednesday” remain a mystery. However, their captivating personalities and integral roles in the series make them essential characters to watch. As the show unfolds, fans can look forward to unraveling more about Enid and Ajax’s pasts and witnessing their growth alongside Wednesday Addams.