How Old is Elliot in ET?

Introduction

One of the most beloved films of all time, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” has captivated audiences since its release in 1982. The heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliot who befriends an alien has left many wondering about the age of the film’s protagonist. In this article, we delve into the question of how old Elliot is in “ET” and provide some frequently asked questions to shed light on this topic.

Elliot’s Age

Elliot, portrayed actor Henry Thomas, is depicted as a 10-year-old boy in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.” Throughout the film, his youthful innocence and curiosity shine through, making his connection with the alien creature all the more endearing. Elliot’s age plays a crucial role in the narrative, as it allows viewers to witness the world through the eyes of a child, emphasizing the wonder and magic of the story.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who played Elliot in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial”?

A: Elliot was played actor Henry Thomas, who was only 10 years old at the time of filming.

Q: How old is Elliot’s character in the movie?

A: Elliot’s character is also 10 years old in the film.

Q: Why is Elliot’s age significant in “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial”?

A: Elliot’s age is significant because it allows the audience to experience the story from a child’s perspective, highlighting the innocence and imagination that children possess.

Conclusion

“ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” continues to captivate audiences of all ages, and Elliot’s age plays a crucial role in the film’s charm. At 10 years old, Elliot’s youthful spirit and sense of wonder make his connection with the alien all the more poignant. As we revisit this timeless classic, we are reminded of the power of imagination and the importance of seeing the world through the eyes of a child.