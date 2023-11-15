How Old Is Ellen Degeneres’ Wife?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships often capture the attention and curiosity of fans. One such couple that has been in the spotlight for years is Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. As Ellen’s popularity continues to soar, many people are left wondering about the age of her beloved partner. So, just how old is Portia de Rossi?

Portia de Rossi, whose birth name is Amanda Lee Rogers, was born on January 31, 1973. This means that as of 2021, she is 48 years old. The Australian-born actress has had a successful career in both television and film, with notable roles in popular shows like “Ally McBeal” and “Arrested Development.” She has also made appearances in movies such as “Scream 2” and “Cursed.”

Portia and Ellen first met in 2000 at a social gathering, but it wasn’t until 2004 that they officially started dating. The couple tied the knot in 2008 after same-sex marriage became legal in California. Since then, they have been a power couple in the entertainment industry, supporting each other’s careers and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

FAQ:

Q: How did Ellen and Portia meet?

A: Ellen and Portia met at a social gathering in 2000. They were introduced mutual friends and instantly hit it off.

Q: When did Ellen and Portia get married?

A: Ellen and Portia got married on August 16, 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage became legal in California.

Q: What are some of Portia de Rossi’s notable roles?

A: Portia de Rossi is known for her roles in TV shows like “Ally McBeal” and “Arrested Development.” She has also appeared in movies such as “Scream 2” and “Cursed.”

Q: How old is Portia de Rossi?

A: Portia de Rossi was born on January 31, 1973, making her 48 years old as of 2021.

As Ellen Degeneres continues to make us laugh and Portia de Rossi shines on the screen, their love story remains an inspiration to many. Age is just a number, and this power couple proves that love knows no bounds.