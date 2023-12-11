How Old is Ducky on NCIS?

Introduction

Fans of the hit TV show NCIS have long been intrigued the enigmatic character of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, the team’s eccentric and wise medical examiner. One question that often arises among viewers is, “How old is Ducky?” In this article, we will delve into the age of this beloved character and provide some interesting facts about his journey on the show.

FAQ

Q: How old is Ducky on NCIS?

A: Ducky’s age is never explicitly mentioned in the show. However, based on various hints and clues throughout the series, it can be estimated that he is in his late 60s or early 70s.

Q: When did Ducky join NCIS?

A: Ducky joined NCIS in 1992, making him one of the longest-serving members of the team. He has been an integral part of the show since its inception.

Q: What is Ducky’s full name?

A: Ducky’s full name is Dr. Donald Horatio Mallard. He is often referred to as “Ducky” due to his British accent and mannerisms.

Q: Has Ducky ever retired from NCIS?

A: Yes, Ducky has retired from NCIS on multiple occasions throughout the show. However, his passion for forensic pathology and his deep connection with the team always bring him back to the job he loves.

Q: Is Ducky based on a real person?

A: While Ducky is a fictional character, the show’s creators have stated that he was inspired real-life medical examiners and forensic pathologists. The attention to detail and authenticity in his portrayal have made him a fan favorite.

Conclusion

Although the exact age of Ducky on NCIS remains a mystery, his wisdom, experience, and quirky personality have endeared him to fans around the world. Whether he’s sharing fascinating stories from his past or providing crucial insights into a case, Ducky continues to be an integral part of the NCIS team. As the show progresses, viewers can look forward to more intriguing moments with this beloved character.