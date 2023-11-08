How old is Dani from Hocus Pocus now?

In the realm of Halloween movies, few are as beloved as the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus. The film tells the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and the group of kids who must stop them from wreaking havoc on the town. One of the standout characters in the movie is Dani Dennison, the spunky and fearless little sister of the film’s protagonist, Max Dennison. But how old is Dani from Hocus Pocus now?

Dani Dennison, played actress Thora Birch, was just 11 years old when Hocus Pocus was released. The film catapulted Birch into the spotlight and kickstarted her successful acting career. Today, she is all grown up and has transitioned from child star to accomplished actress.

Born on March 11, 1982, Thora Birch is currently 39 years old. Since her breakout role in Hocus Pocus, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including American Beauty, Ghost World, and The Walking Dead. Birch’s talent and versatility have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

FAQ:

Q: Is there a sequel to Hocus Pocus?

A: Yes, a sequel to Hocus Pocus, titled Hocus Pocus 2, is currently in development. The original cast, including Thora Birch, has expressed interest in reprising their roles.

Q: Will Thora Birch reprise her role as Dani in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: While it has not been officially confirmed, Thora Birch has expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the role of Dani in Hocus Pocus 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the sequel.

Q: What other projects has Thora Birch been involved in?

A: Thora Birch has had a successful career beyond Hocus Pocus. She has appeared in films such as Now and Then, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Hole, as well as television shows like Parenthood and Colony.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Hocus Pocus 2, it’s clear that Thora Birch’s portrayal of Dani Dennison in the original film left a lasting impression. While she may no longer be the young girl we remember from Hocus Pocus, Birch’s talent and continued success in the entertainment industry prove that she is a force to be reckoned with.