How old is Cal Kestis in Order 66?

How old was Cal Kestis during the events of Order 66?

In the wake of the highly anticipated video game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” fans have been buzzing with questions about the game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis. One of the most frequently asked questions revolves around Cal’s age during the infamous Order 66. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the age of this beloved character.

What is Order 66?

Order 66 was a pivotal moment in the Star Wars universe. It was a command issued Emperor Palpatine to the clone troopers of the Grand Army of the Republic, instructing them to turn against their Jedi commanders and eliminate them. This event marked the beginning of the Great Jedi Purge, which aimed to eradicate the Jedi Order.

Who is Cal Kestis?

Cal Kestis is the main character in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” He is a young Jedi Padawan who managed to survive Order 66 and is now on a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order while evading the clutches of the Empire.

How old was Cal Kestis during Order 66?

According to the game’s official canon, Cal Kestis was only a mere 12 years old when Order 66 was executed. This makes his survival all the more remarkable, as he was just a child when he witnessed the betrayal and destruction of the Jedi Order.

Why is Cal Kestis’ age significant?

Cal’s young age during Order 66 adds an extra layer of complexity to his character. It highlights the immense trauma he experienced at such a tender age and the challenges he faced in navigating a galaxy now hostile to his kind. It also showcases his resilience and determination to carry on the Jedi legacy.

In conclusion, Cal Kestis was a mere 12 years old when Order 66 unfolded, thrusting him into a world of danger and uncertainty. His survival and subsequent journey to rebuild the Jedi Order make for a compelling and inspiring story. As fans continue to explore the depths of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” Cal’s age during Order 66 will undoubtedly remain a significant aspect of his character development.