How Old Is Angelina Jolie?

Introduction

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, has captivated audiences worldwide with her talent and beauty. As one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, fans often wonder about various aspects of her life, including her age. In this article, we will delve into the question, “How old is Angelina Jolie?” and provide some additional information about her remarkable career.

Angelina Jolie’s Age

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, making her currently 46 years old. With a career spanning over three decades, Jolie has achieved remarkable success and has become an icon in the film industry. Her talent, versatility, and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Angelina Jolie’s full name?

A: Angelina Jolie’s full name is Angelina Jolie Voight. She dropped her surname “Voight” in 2002 and has been known professionally as Angelina Jolie ever since.

Q: What are some of Angelina Jolie’s most notable movies?

A: Angelina Jolie has starred in a wide range of critically acclaimed films. Some of her most notable works include “Girl, Interrupted” (1999), “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005), “Changeling” (2008), and “Maleficent” (2014).

Q: Is Angelina Jolie involved in humanitarian work?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie is highly involved in humanitarian work. She has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001 and has undertaken numerous missions to support refugees and advocate for their rights.

Conclusion

Angelina Jolie, at 46 years old, continues to inspire and entertain audiences with her remarkable talent and dedication to her craft. Her age is just a number, as she remains a prominent figure in the film industry, an influential humanitarian, and an inspiration to many. As she continues to evolve in her career, fans eagerly await her future projects and the impact she will undoubtedly make both on and off the screen.