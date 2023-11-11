How old do autistic adults live?

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in understanding the lifespan of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction, communication, and behavior. While much research has focused on early intervention and support for children with autism, there is a need to explore the long-term outcomes for autistic adults. So, how long do autistic adults live?

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2020, the average life expectancy for autistic individuals is around 54 years. This is significantly lower than the average life expectancy of the general population, which is currently around 72 years. The study analyzed data from over 27,000 individuals with autism and found that the risk of premature death was higher for autistic adults across all age groups.

FAQ:

Q: Why do autistic adults have a lower life expectancy?

A: There are several factors that contribute to the lower life expectancy of autistic adults. These include higher rates of co-occurring medical conditions, such as epilepsy, gastrointestinal issues, and mental health disorders. Additionally, difficulties in accessing healthcare services, social isolation, and challenges in independent living may also contribute to the disparity.

Q: Can autistic adults live longer with proper support?

A: Yes, with appropriate support and interventions, the quality of life and life expectancy of autistic adults can be improved. Early diagnosis, access to healthcare, mental health support, and social inclusion are crucial factors in promoting better outcomes for autistic individuals.

Q: Are there any interventions specifically targeting the health of autistic adults?

A: Researchers and healthcare professionals are increasingly recognizing the need for tailored interventions for autistic adults. These may include specialized healthcare services, targeted mental health support, and programs that address the unique needs of autistic individuals as they transition into adulthood.

While the average life expectancy for autistic adults is lower than the general population, it is important to remember that each individual’s experience is unique. With increased awareness, research, and support, we can strive to improve the overall well-being and lifespan of autistic adults.