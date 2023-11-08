How old are the Sanderson sisters in real-life?

In the realm of Halloween movies, few characters are as iconic as the Sanderson sisters from the cult classic film “Hocus Pocus.” Played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, these witches have captured the hearts of audiences for decades. But have you ever wondered how old the Sanderson sisters are in real life? Let’s dive into the details and uncover the truth behind their ages.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the Sanderson sisters?

A: The Sanderson sisters are fictional characters from the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” They are three witches who are resurrected on Halloween night and wreak havoc on the town of Salem.

Q: How old are the Sanderson sisters in the movie?

A: In the movie, the Sanderson sisters are portrayed as being hundreds of years old. They were executed in 1693 and brought back to life in 1993.

Q: How old are the actresses who played the Sanderson sisters?

A: Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson, was born on December 1, 1945, making her 47 years old at the time of filming. Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed Sarah Sanderson, was born on March 25, 1965, making her 28 years old during the production. Kathy Najimy, who played Mary Sanderson, was born on February 6, 1957, making her 36 years old when the movie was made.

Q: Are there any plans for a sequel to “Hocus Pocus”?

A: Yes, there have been talks of a sequel to “Hocus Pocus” for several years. In 2020, it was officially announced that a sequel is in development for the Disney+ streaming platform. However, it is unclear whether the original actresses will reprise their roles.

While the Sanderson sisters may have been portrayed as centuries-old witches in the movie, the actresses who brought them to life were considerably younger. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy showcased their incredible talent and chemistry, making “Hocus Pocus” a beloved Halloween classic. As fans eagerly await the sequel, the legacy of the Sanderson sisters continues to enchant audiences of all ages.