How old are Sanderson sisters in real life?

In the realm of Halloween movies, few characters are as iconic as the Sanderson sisters from the cult classic film “Hocus Pocus.” Played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, these wickedly entertaining witches have captured the hearts of audiences for decades. But have you ever wondered how old the Sanderson sisters are in real life? Let’s dive into the details and uncover the truth behind their ages.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the Sanderson sisters?

A: The Sanderson sisters are fictional characters from the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” They are three witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, who are resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts.

Q: Who portrayed the Sanderson sisters?

A: The Sanderson sisters were brought to life three talented actresses. Bette Midler played the role of Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker portrayed Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy took on the character of Mary Sanderson.

Q: How old are the Sanderson sisters in the movie?

A: In the movie “Hocus Pocus,” the Sanderson sisters are depicted as being hundreds of years old. They were executed for practicing dark magic in 1693 and are resurrected in the present day.

Q: How old are the actresses who played the Sanderson sisters?

A: As of 2021, Bette Midler is 75 years old, Sarah Jessica Parker is 56 years old, and Kathy Najimy is 64 years old.

While the Sanderson sisters may appear timeless on the silver screen, the actresses who brought them to life have certainly aged since the film’s release. Bette Midler, who played the eldest sister Winifred, is currently 75 years old. Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed the flirtatious Sarah Sanderson, is 56 years old. Lastly, Kathy Najimy, who embodied the lovable Mary Sanderson, is 64 years old.

It’s fascinating to see how these talented actresses have continued to thrive in their careers long after their memorable roles in “Hocus Pocus.” Bette Midler, in particular, has enjoyed a successful music and acting career, earning numerous accolades and even a Grammy Award.

So, while the Sanderson sisters may forever remain ageless in our hearts, the actresses who portrayed them have gracefully embraced the passing of time. Their performances in “Hocus Pocus” continue to enchant audiences of all ages, making the Sanderson sisters a beloved part of Halloween tradition for years to come.