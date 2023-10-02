Why Are Men Thinking About the Roman Empire?

The question of how often people think about the Roman empire has taken social media storm, particularly with men confessing that they think about it every day or multiple times a week. This phenomenon has intrigued women, who find it amusing but also wonder about the reasons behind it.

One possible explanation for men’s fascination with the Roman empire is the patriarchal and military power structures that characterized that era. Men might be drawn to the empire because it allows them to indulge in a sense of machismo in a safe way, given that it existed 2,000 years ago and differs greatly from our more feminist contemporary society.

Political science professor Cynthia Boaz, however, offers a critical perspective. She suggests that the men who frequently think about the Roman empire are likely white, cisgender men. Boaz argues that the empire is emblematic of a patriarchal and hierarchical society and represents the pinnacle of white cisgender masculinity, highlighting the role it played in shaping notions of power and privilege.

The gendered nature of historical education and its impact on how we think about the Roman empire is another aspect worth considering. Courses with titles that touch on gender often attract more female students, while those that focus on war and rule tend to have a more equal gender balance. This suggests that men might be less interested in studying topics related to gender due to perceived fears of being attacked.

The gendering of subjects not only affects educational opportunities and economic development but also influences societal perceptions. The examples of Bridgerton, a Netflix series set in the 18th century, and the public’s fascination with a sanitized vision of that era, demonstrate how historical accuracy can be distorted to fit contemporary cultural politics.

In conclusion, the fascination of men with the Roman empire can be understood from multiple perspectives. It offers an opportunity to explore traditional notions of masculinity and power, as well as raises questions about gendered education and societal perceptions of history.

