How often are flights cancelled with Ryanair?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has gained a reputation for its affordable fares and extensive network of destinations. However, like any airline, there are occasions when flights may be cancelled, causing inconvenience and frustration for passengers. So, just how often are flights cancelled with Ryanair?

According to recent data, the cancellation rate for Ryanair flights is relatively low compared to other airlines. On average, around 1-2% of Ryanair flights are cancelled each month. This means that the vast majority of flights operate as scheduled, providing reliable transportation for millions of passengers.

It is important to note that flight cancellations can occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond the airline’s control. Adverse weather conditions, air traffic control strikes, and technical issues with the aircraft are just a few examples of factors that can lead to flight cancellations. Ryanair, like other airlines, prioritizes passenger safety and will cancel flights if necessary to ensure the well-being of its customers.

FAQ:

Q: What happens if my Ryanair flight is cancelled?

A: If your Ryanair flight is cancelled, the airline will usually offer you the option to either rebook onto an alternative flight or receive a refund for your ticket.

Q: Will I be compensated for a cancelled Ryanair flight?

A: In accordance with EU regulations, if your Ryanair flight is cancelled due to reasons within the airline’s control, such as crew shortages or technical problems, you may be entitled to compensation. However, if the cancellation is due to extraordinary circumstances beyond the airline’s control, such as severe weather or air traffic control strikes, compensation may not be applicable.

Q: How can I stay informed about flight cancellations with Ryanair?

A: Ryanair provides regular updates regarding flight cancellations on its website and through its customer service channels. It is advisable to check the airline’s website or contact their customer service team for the most up-to-date information.

While flight cancellations can be an inconvenience, it is important to remember that they are relatively rare occurrences with Ryanair. The airline strives to provide reliable and affordable air travel to its customers, and in the event of a cancellation, they aim to minimize disruption and offer suitable alternatives.