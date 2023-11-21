New Approach: Navigating Cold and Flu Season without Antibiotics

With cold and flu season upon us, it’s important to remember that antibiotics are not a cure-all for common viral respiratory infections. According to Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Alberta Hospital, seeking antibiotics when unnecessary can contribute to overprescribing and misuse of these drugs. This, in turn, fuels antibiotic resistance, a growing global health concern.

The misconception that antibiotics can quickly resolve prolonged or severe illnesses has led many people to associate getting better with having had an antibiotic prescription. However, Dr. Saxinger urges patients to take a wait-and-see approach instead, allowing their bodies to fight off viral infections naturally.

As the medical community becomes more aware of the risks associated with overprescribing antibiotics, doctors are adopting a more cautious approach. By educating patients and providing alternatives such as symptomatic relief and rest, healthcare professionals can help reduce the inappropriate use of antibiotics.

Additionally, it’s essential for individuals to recognize that viral respiratory infections often run their course over time, regardless of whether antibiotics are taken. This means that if you do start to feel better shortly after receiving an antibiotic prescription, it may not necessarily be due to the medication itself.

So, during this cough and cold season, remember that antibiotics won’t help you recover faster from viral respiratory infections. Instead, focus on supporting your immune system with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter remedies for symptom relief. By practicing responsible use of antibiotics, we can help combat the rise of antibiotic resistance and protect the effectiveness of these vital medications for future generations.

FAQ

Q: Why aren’t antibiotics effective against common viral respiratory infections?

A: Antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections, not viral infections. Viruses and bacteria are different types of microorganisms, and antibiotics specifically target bacteria interfering with their growth and reproduction. Viral respiratory infections, such as the common cold and flu, are caused viruses, which do not respond to antibiotics.

Q: What are the risks of overprescribing and misusing antibiotics?

A: Overprescribing and misusing antibiotics contribute to the development of antibiotic resistance. When antibiotics are used unnecessarily or inappropriately, bacteria can adapt and become resistant to the drugs, making them less effective. This can lead to the proliferation of superbugs, which are bacteria that cannot be easily treated with first-line antibiotics.

Q: What alternatives are there for treating viral respiratory infections?

A: For viral respiratory infections, it is best to focus on supportive care and symptom management. This includes getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated, using over-the-counter remedies to alleviate symptoms like congestion and coughing, and practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing. These measures can help relieve discomfort and support the body’s natural immune response.

Q: How can individuals contribute to combating antibiotic resistance?

A: Individuals can play a role in combating antibiotic resistance using antibiotics responsibly. This means only taking antibiotics as prescribed a healthcare professional for bacterial infections and not pressuring doctors for antibiotics when they are not necessary. It is also important to complete the full course of antibiotics as prescribed, even if symptoms improve, to ensure the complete eradication of the infection and minimize the risk of antibiotic resistance.

Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/ (CBC News)