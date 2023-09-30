Netflix’s “Strong Black Summer” Highlights Black Talent in TV and Film

Netflix recently launched a campaign called “Strong Black Summer,” which focused on promoting a variety of TV shows, films, and documentaries featuring Black talent. The goal of the campaign was to generate conversation and create community among Black consumers and partners.

Some of the notable titles included Gabrielle Union’s rom-com “The Perfect Find,” the John Boyega-starring conspiratorial caper “They Cloned Tyrone,” the Emmy-nominated comedy series “The Upshaws,” and Michelle Buteau’s semi-autobiographical series “Survival of the Thickest.” Additionally, the campaign highlighted the documentary “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” as well as gave a first look at awards contenders “Stamped from the Beginning” and “Rustin.”

The campaign was led Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead” department, which has been instrumental in promoting Black-centered content since its launch in 2018. Netflix’s marketing, PR, social, and creative teams also played a role in showcasing the talent and engaging with Black audiences.

A significant part of the campaign involved participating in events that catered to Black audiences during the summer. These included the American Black Film Festival, the BET Awards weekend experience, Essence Festival, and the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Netflix strategically selected these events based on the unique opportunities they presented to connect with aspiring filmmakers, creators, and consumers.

Overall, the “Strong Black Summer” campaign aimed to build anticipation around upcoming Black-centered projects and showcase the breadth of Black storytelling across various genres. By partnering with established events and creating their own branded experiences, Netflix successfully engaged with Black audiences and created a sense of community around the content they showcased.

Definitions:

1. “Strong Black Summer” – Netflix’s campaign promoting TV, film, and documentary projects featuring Black talent during the summer.

2. “Strong Black Lead” – A department at Netflix focused on promoting Black-centered content.

3. American Black Film Festival (ABFF) – An annual event showcasing diverse content created and about people of African descent.

4. BET Awards – An annual ceremony honoring achievements in music, sports, television, and movies Black artists and entertainers.

5. Essence Festival – An annual music and cultural celebration that takes place in New Orleans, highlighting Black excellence in various industries.

6. Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) – A festival that showcases independent films and about people of African descent.

