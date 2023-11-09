Netflix’s Scott Stuber: A Master of Content Creation

Scott Stuber, chairman of Netflix Film since January 2023, is no stranger to the world of content creation. With a track record that includes founding and running Bluegrass Films and serving as Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production at Universal Studios, Stuber brings a wealth of experience to the streaming giant.

Netflix, known for its unique approach to content and its iconic “ta-dum” intro track, has amassed over 250 million subscribers worldwide. In a recent interview at Variety’s Business Managers breakfast, Stuber offered insights into the challenges and strategies behind running a successful streaming platform.

In a highly competitive landscape, Stuber acknowledges that attention is key. Both industry insiders and fans are constantly focused on “the metrics,” with Netflix publishing its results on a weekly basis to maintain transparency. Stuber’s role involves managing Netflix’s content schedule and navigating the fierce competition posed platforms like Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+.

Drawing parallels from his previous experience at Universal Music, Stuber approaches his role at Netflix with a similar mindset. With a defined budget, an addressable audience of millions, and a marketing component, Stuber runs Netflix’s film division like a well-oiled machine. He emphasizes the need for sharpness and excellence in storytelling to captivate viewers in a world filled with distractions.

Whether it’s the Oscar-winning “The Power of the Dog,” Guillermo del Toro’s anticipated “Pinocchio,” or other standout projects, Stuber has overseen the development, production, and acquisition of a diverse range of films at Netflix. His leadership has contributed to the platform’s expansion and solidified its position as a major player in the entertainment industry.

Scott Stuber’s dedication to creating compelling content that resonates with audiences is evident in the success of Netflix’s film division. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, Stuber’s expertise and vision will surely play a critical role in shaping the future of content creation.

