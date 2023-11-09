Netflix’s Battle for Attention: A Glimpse Behind the Drum Pattern

When Scott Stuber next walks into a room, he might think about having Netflix’s iconic “ta-dum” as his intro track. With over a quarter of a billion subscribers worldwide, the streaming giant plays to the beat of its own drum. As the chairman of Netflix Film since January 2023, Stuber helps set the tone for a business that is in a constant battle for attention.

During the recent Variety’s Business Managers breakfast in Los Angeles, Stuber provided guests with a glimpse behind the scenes of running Netflix’s content schedule and competing against major streaming platforms like Disney+, Max, and Apple TV+. He compared this role to his previous experience in the studio-land, particularly when he ran Universal Music.

With an addressable audience of 250 million people and an unwritten budget for each movie, Stuber approaches his role running Netflix Film with precision. Like a music executive managing a profit and loss statement, he carefully allocates resources and leads a team to ensure the successful completion of each project.

The competitiveness of the streaming industry keeps Stuber on his toes. As an audience member, it’s easy to switch to another platform with just a press of a button. To capture and retain viewers, producers must bring their A-game. The content needs to be compelling enough to keep people engaged in a world filled with distractions.

Stuber’s experience in the film industry has prepared him well for this demanding role at Netflix. Prior to joining the streaming platform, he founded and ran Bluegrass Films and served as Universal Studios’ Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production. Since joining Netflix, Stuber has been instrumental in overseeing the development, production, and acquisition of a wide range of films, including critically acclaimed titles like “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Power of the Dog,” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”

In a fiercely competitive landscape, Netflix continues to prioritize its mission to captivate audiences with high-quality content. Under Stuber’s leadership, the streaming giant shows no signs of slowing down as it strives to remain at the forefront of the industry.

