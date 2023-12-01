Netflix Enhances Video Quality Across Devices with HDR-VMAF

Netflix is at the forefront of optimizing video quality, and its latest development, HDR-VMAF (Video Multimethod Assessment Fusion), is set to revolutionize the viewing experience for subscribers. This cutting-edge format utilizes Netflix’s machine learning technology, Dynamically Optimized encoding, to offer a consistent video experience across all devices.

In a recent Medium post, Netflix unveiled the details of HDR-VMAF and its benefits for subscribers. By implementing this technology, Netflix aims to ensure that every subscriber receives a consistently strong video quality, irrespective of the device they use. The content will appear clearer, with more defined details, ultimately enhancing the overall viewing experience.

A notable feature of HDR-VMAF is its ability to measure HDR quality through signals rather than display characteristics. This innovative approach allows Netflix to transcend device constraints and ensure format-agnostic video playback. Consequently, videos will be showcased at their peak luminance, with balanced black levels and a wide color range.

Netflix’s journey towards HDR-VMAF began in 2016 when it first launched HDR videos. However, due to the pandemic, in-person testing was postponed. Instead, it collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to test its 4K-HDR content using high-end OLED panels in precisely calibrated conditions within participants’ homes. By June of this year, Netflix had optimized its entire HDR catalog with HDR-VMAF, following extensive testing.

The implementation of HDR-VMAF offers numerous advantages for both subscribers and Netflix. Subscribers can expect optimized video quality, reduced buffering, and fewer variations in video quality across multiple devices. Additionally, Netflix can decrease its storage footprint and internet data usage, resulting in improved efficiency and resource allocation.

While HDR-VMAF was initially developed for internal purposes, Netflix is committed to supporting the open-source community. The company is diligently working to ensure the stability, versatility, and user-friendliness of the technology before its official release.

