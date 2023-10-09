Netflix’s Crackdown on Account Resales and Password Sharing Leads to Subscriber Growth in Latin America

Netflix’s recent changes to its pricing policy, which imposed charges for users sharing accounts with individuals outside their households, initially faced strong opposition from subscribers in Latin American countries. Many even canceled their subscriptions in protest. However, the new pricing scheme seems to be yielding positive results for the streaming giant.

According to Netflix, the company has witnessed a resurgence in subscriber numbers across Latin America. In the second quarter of this year alone, they reported an additional 1.2 million subscriptions in the region, reversing the decline experienced in the previous quarter. It marked Netflix’s best second quarter in Latin America since 2020. Ampere Analysis, an industry research firm, further predicts that the service will gain another 930,000 subscribers in the third quarter.

Moreover, measures taken to restrict password sharing have also had a significant impact on the black market sales of Netflix accounts. Account resales, which involve selling account access at reduced prices, have declined considerably. EtherCity, a piracy intelligence firm, reported a 51% decrease in the volume of account credentials sold across Latin America since the introduction of password-sharing charges.

The decline in account resales is attributed to the fact that it is no longer easy money for black market resellers. The new restrictions have made the business less profitable and less appealing to mid-level and small players. EtherCity compared the number of unauthorized resale posts in countries where the policy was implemented earlier against countries where it was introduced more recently and found a significant reduction in posts in the former set of countries.

While there are still some resellers who manage to slip through the cracks, Netflix’s crackdown has significantly impacted the black market. Streaming companies’ pressure on illegal marketplaces, along with other factors, has contributed to the overall decline in account resales.

Overall, Netflix’s efforts to curb account reselling and password sharing seem to be paying off in Latin America, as evidenced the increase in subscriber numbers and decline in black market sales. The company’s move serves as a reminder that account resales go against the terms of use of major streaming services, and they are actively working to combat piracy in the region.

Source: Rest of World, EtherCity