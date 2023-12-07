Netflix’s Reality TV Dominance Continues with Love Is Blind and More

Netflix’s reality TV division had a wild and successful year in 2023. Despite a technical glitch that prevented most subscribers from watching a live reunion special for the hit show Love Is Blind, the incident showcased the show’s massive global audience and passionate following. It also highlighted Netflix’s rise as one of the dominant players in reality TV, just five years after the success of Queer Eye and Nailed It.

Throughout the year, Love Is Blind remained a regular part of the pop culture conversation and a frequent presence on Nielsen’s streaming ratings charts. Fans dissected every dramatic moment, from Micah Lussier and Paul Peden’s aborted wedding to the surprise connection between Uche Okoroha and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. In addition to Love Is Blind, Netflix continued to churn out new seasons of its popular dating shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum, and newcomer Perfect Match.

The streaming giant also expanded its real estate-related titles with shows like Selling Sunset and Selling the OC. It further capitalized on the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive with more sports docuseries, including Full Swing, Break Point, and Quarterback. Netflix even ventured into live events with the golf-themed Netflix Cup and the mildly controversial competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Heading the Netflix unscripted division is Brandon Riegg, a 20-year veteran of the reality business. He oversees the production of dozens of titles across various genres and coordinates efforts with international production factories in countries like South Korea, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

When asked about the success of Netflix’s dating-show universe, Riegg emphasized the impact of Love Is Blind and its global reach. He praised the partnership with producer Chris Coelen, highlighting the strength of dating shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum, and Perfect Match. Riegg expressed pride in their decision to invest in the dating category, which has paid off immensely.

As Netflix continues to dominate the reality TV landscape, viewers can expect more thrilling and addictive shows in the coming years. With a growing lineup of unscripted titles and a loyal fanbase, Netflix shows no signs of slowing down in the world of reality television.