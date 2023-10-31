New Perspectives: National Geographic’s Shift to Raw and Personal Content

National Geographic, the renowned media brand, made history in early 2019 when it became the first brand account to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram. However, maintaining that status has not been an easy task in the ever-changing landscape of social media. As platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts gained popularity for short-form vertical videos and raw, personality-driven content, National Geographic had to grapple with how to align its traditional high-resolution imagery and videos with this new trend.

To adapt, National Geographic made the decision to lay off its entire staff of writers earlier this year, leaving svp and editor-in-chief Nathan Lump and his network of freelance photographers and writers to create more organic and less polished social content. Social media plays a crucial role in both revenue and audience growth for National Geographic, accounting for over half of the company’s advertising business.

David Miller, evp and gm of National Geographic’s editorial products, emphasized the importance of staying on top of the shift towards raw and personal content. He acknowledged that sometimes the natural and less highly produced content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels resonates better with users. As a result, staff and contributors are being retrained to experiment with this raw style of storytelling.

The transition to relying solely on freelance contributors for content production aligns with National Geographic’s historical roots. Traditionally, both photography and written content came from contributors. Staff writer positions were a recent addition aimed at positioning National Geographic as a player in the news space, a decision that has since been reversed.

Currently, National Geographic works with approximately 200 to 300 active contributors, overseen Lump and a team of 110 editors. A dedicated social media team, led vp of social Tulani Andre, is responsible for transforming raw video and images into engaging content for social media platforms.

While not all contributors choose to create social media content, a significant percentage do. National Geographic’s investment in short-form vertical video on social media has resulted in increased content and audience growth. The @NatGeo Instagram account boasts an impressive 283 million followers, while its TikTok account has gathered 2.2 million followers. The platform’s additional views on TikTok have surged from 150 million in 2022 to 313 million this year, with monthly views reaching 96.7 million in October 2023.

Overall, National Geographic continues to evolve alongside the changing platforms and user behaviors. The ultimate goal remains the same: to educate, inform, and inspire audiences. As social media platforms and user preferences evolve, National Geographic will adapt its content approach while ensuring its financial success.

