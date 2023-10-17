Will Ad-Free Subscriptions Upend Social Media Advertising Strategies?

Meta and TikTok are reportedly considering the option of paid ‘no-ad’ subscriptions, commonly referred to as SNA (subscription no-ads), for European users in order to comply with the EU’s GDPR regulation. The companies are aiming to avoid losing access to users’ data, which is essential for targeted advertising. Meta (formerly Facebook) is in discussions with the EU to ensure that their proposed SNA strategy complies with the EU’s court ruling. This could be implemented the end of November if approved EU regulators.

As per GDPR regulations, companies are required to obtain users’ consent before using their personal data for customizing ads. Both Meta and TikTok heavily rely on ad revenue. In the second quarter of 2023, Meta reported a 12% increase in ad revenue across its family of apps, amounting to $31.5 billion. TikTok’s ad revenues are projected to reach $6.19 billion.

Social media platforms, including Tumblr and YouTube, have previously experimented with ad-free subscriptions. Tumblr offers ad-free browsing for $4.99 a month, while YouTube introduced YouTube Red in 2014, which later relaunched as YouTube Premium with greater success, combining ad-free viewing with YouTube Music.

Experts believe that while SNA models could bring additional revenue, it is unlikely to make a significant difference to overall revenue streams. The primary motivation behind this approach is to navigate the rules and achieve the best outcome within the regulatory framework.

