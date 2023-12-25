How much will the NFL Sunday Ticket cost on YouTube TV?

Title: NFL Sunday Ticket Pricing Revealed for YouTube TV: What You Need to Know

Introduction:

Football fans across the United States eagerly await the start of the NFL season, and with it comes the highly anticipated NFL Sunday Ticket. This exclusive package allows fans to watch out-of-market games, ensuring they never miss a moment of their favorite teams in action. However, with the recent announcement that YouTube TV will be offering the NFL Sunday Ticket, fans are curious about the pricing details. In this article, we delve into the cost of the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing Details:

YouTube TV has confirmed that the NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on to their existing subscription service. The cost for this add-on will be $64.99 per month, providing subscribers with access to all out-of-market NFL games. This pricing structure offers football enthusiasts an affordable and convenient way to enjoy their favorite teams, regardless of their location.

FAQs:

Q: What is the NFL Sunday Ticket?

A: The NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium package that allows viewers to watch out-of-market NFL games, ensuring they can follow their favorite teams even if they are not broadcasted locally.

Q: How does YouTube TV differ from traditional cable or satellite providers?

A: YouTube TV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, including sports networks, over the internet. It provides a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions.

Q: Can I purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket separately without a YouTube TV subscription?

A: No, the NFL Sunday Ticket is only available as an add-on to a YouTube TV subscription. It cannot be purchased as a standalone service.

Q: Are there any additional fees or contracts associated with the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV?

A: No, the $64.99 per month fee for the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is inclusive of all costs. There are no additional fees or long-term contracts required.

Conclusion:

With YouTube TV now offering the NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on to their streaming service, football fans have a new and affordable way to catch all the action from out-of-market games. At a cost of $64.99 per month, subscribers can enjoy the thrill of watching their favorite teams compete, regardless of their location. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of the NFL season with YouTube TV and the NFL Sunday Ticket!