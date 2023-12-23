How Much Will Sunday Ticket Cost?

Football fans across the United States eagerly await the start of the NFL season, and for many, the Sunday Ticket package is an essential part of their game day experience. This exclusive offering from DirecTV allows subscribers to watch every out-of-market NFL game, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. As the new season approaches, fans are curious about the cost of this coveted package. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Sunday Ticket?

Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package offered DirecTV that provides access to all out-of-market NFL games. It allows fans to watch their favorite teams, even if they are located outside their local broadcasting area. This comprehensive coverage ensures that football enthusiasts can catch every touchdown, tackle, and thrilling play.

How much will Sunday Ticket cost for the upcoming season?

The cost of Sunday Ticket varies depending on several factors. In previous years, the package has been priced around $300 for the full season. However, it’s important to note that prices may change from year to year, so it’s best to check with DirecTV for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Are there any additional fees?

While the base price of Sunday Ticket covers the regular season, there may be additional fees for certain features. For example, if you wish to access the Red Zone Channel or stream games on your mobile devices, there may be extra charges. It’s advisable to review the package details and any associated fees before making a purchase.

Can I get Sunday Ticket without a DirecTV subscription?

In recent years, DirecTV has introduced a streaming-only version of Sunday Ticket for those who do not have a DirecTV satellite subscription. This option allows fans to enjoy the games on their preferred streaming devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. The pricing for this streaming-only package may differ from the traditional DirecTV subscription, so it’s worth exploring both options to find the best fit for your needs.

As football season approaches, the cost of Sunday Ticket remains a hot topic among fans. While the exact price for the upcoming season is yet to be announced, it’s safe to say that this premium package will continue to provide unparalleled access to NFL games. Whether you choose the traditional DirecTV subscription or opt for the streaming-only version, Sunday Ticket ensures that you won’t miss a single moment of the football action. So, get ready to cheer on your favorite team and immerse yourself in the excitement of the game!