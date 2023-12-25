How much will Sunday Ticket cost 2023?

2023 Sunday Ticket Pricing: What to Expect for NFL Fans

As the NFL season approaches, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of Sunday Ticket, the popular subscription service that allows fans to watch out-of-market games. With the 2023 season just around the corner, many are wondering how much they will have to shell out to enjoy this premium offering. Let’s delve into the expected pricing for Sunday Ticket in 2023 and address some frequently asked questions.

What is Sunday Ticket?

Sunday Ticket is a subscription service provided DirecTV that allows NFL fans to watch games that are not broadcasted in their local market. It provides access to every out-of-market game, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players from across the country.

Expected Pricing for 2023

While official pricing for Sunday Ticket in 2023 has not been announced yet, it is anticipated that the cost will remain in line with previous seasons. In recent years, the price for the full Sunday Ticket package has ranged from $293.94 to $395.94 per season, depending on the subscription plan chosen.

However, it is worth noting that the NFL and DirecTV are currently in negotiations regarding the future of Sunday Ticket. As a result, there is a possibility of changes to the pricing structure or even potential new streaming options. Fans should stay tuned for official announcements from the NFL and DirecTV for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I purchase Sunday Ticket without a DirecTV subscription?

Currently, Sunday Ticket is exclusively available to DirecTV subscribers. However, as negotiations continue, there is a chance that the NFL may explore new streaming options that do not require a DirecTV subscription. Keep an eye out for any updates on this matter.

2. Are there any discounts available for Sunday Ticket?

Yes, DirecTV has offered discounts for Sunday Ticket in the past. These discounts have been available to students, military personnel, and customers who qualify for specific promotions. It is advisable to check with DirecTV for any potential discounts that may be available for the 2023 season.

3. Can I watch Sunday Ticket on multiple devices?

Yes, Sunday Ticket allows subscribers to stream games on multiple devices simultaneously. This means you can enjoy the games on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone, providing flexibility and convenience for fans.

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, football fans eagerly await the return of Sunday Ticket. While the exact pricing for the upcoming season has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be in line with previous years. Stay tuned for official announcements from the NFL and DirecTV to ensure you have the most accurate information regarding pricing and potential streaming options. Get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and players from the comfort of your own home!