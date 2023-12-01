Peacock Streaming Service: Pricing and FAQs

Peacock, the highly anticipated streaming service from NBCUniversal, is set to launch in the United States on July 15th, 2020. With a vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock aims to become a major player in the streaming industry. As the launch date approaches, many are wondering: how much will Peacock cost?

Pricing Options

Peacock offers three different pricing tiers to cater to a variety of viewers:

Peacock Free: This tier is available to all users at no cost. It provides access to a limited selection of content, including a range of TV shows, movies, news, and select live sports events. However, it includes advertisements. Peacock Premium: For $4.99 per month, subscribers can upgrade to Peacock Premium. This tier offers an expanded content library, including exclusive access to Peacock Originals and next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows. Peacock Premium also includes advertisements. Peacock Premium Plus: For an additional $5 per month, users can enjoy Peacock Premium without any advertisements. This ad-free experience is available for a total of $9.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

What devices can I use to stream Peacock?

Peacock will be available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, web browsers, select smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Apple TV.

Can I download content from Peacock to watch offline?

Yes, Peacock allows users to download select TV shows and movies for offline viewing. This feature is available to both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers.

Will Peacock offer live sports?

Yes, Peacock will provide live sports coverage, including select Premier League matches, the Tokyo Olympics, and various sports events from NBC Sports.

Can I share my Peacock account with others?

Peacock allows users to create multiple profiles within a single account, making it easy to share with family members or friends. However, simultaneous streaming on multiple devices may be limited depending on the pricing tier.

With its attractive pricing options and a vast array of content, Peacock is poised to make a splash in the streaming market. Whether you’re looking for a free streaming experience or an ad-free premium service, Peacock has something for everyone.