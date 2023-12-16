How much will NFL Sunday Ticket cost on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV Announces Pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket

In an exciting development for football fans, YouTube TV has recently revealed the pricing details for its highly anticipated NFL Sunday Ticket package. This move comes as the streaming service aims to expand its sports offerings and provide subscribers with an immersive and comprehensive football experience. With the NFL season just around the corner, fans can now plan their viewing schedules and budget accordingly.

Pricing Details

YouTube TV has announced that the NFL Sunday Ticket package will be available to subscribers for an additional $64.99 per month. This fee will grant access to all out-of-market Sunday games, allowing fans to catch every touchdown, tackle, and thrilling moment from the comfort of their own homes. The package will be offered as an add-on to the base YouTube TV subscription, which currently costs $64.99 per month.

FAQ

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that provides access to out-of-market Sunday games during the NFL season. It allows fans to watch games that are not typically available in their local television markets.

What does the YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket package include?

The YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket package includes access to all out-of-market Sunday games. Subscribers will be able to watch every game live, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action.

Can I purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket package without a YouTube TV subscription?

No, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is only available as an add-on to a YouTube TV subscription. Subscribers must have an active YouTube TV account to access the package.

When will the NFL Sunday Ticket package be available on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has not yet announced the exact launch date for the NFL Sunday Ticket package. However, it is expected to be available in time for the upcoming NFL season.

With the announcement of the pricing details for the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV, football enthusiasts can now eagerly anticipate the start of the season. This offering provides a convenient and affordable way for fans to enjoy all the Sunday games, regardless of their location. So, get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and experience the thrill of NFL action like never before with YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package.