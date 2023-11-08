How much will Jay Hill make at BYU?

Provo, Utah – In a recent announcement, Brigham Young University (BYU) revealed that Jay Hill, the newly appointed head coach of the BYU football team, will be earning a substantial salary. The university’s decision to hire Hill, who previously served as the head coach at Weber State University, has generated significant excitement among fans and alumni. However, many are curious about the financial details surrounding Hill’s appointment. Here’s what we know so far:

Salary Details: According to sources close to the matter, Jay Hill will be earning an annual salary of $1.2 million at BYU. This figure places him among the highest-paid coaches in the university’s history. The substantial compensation reflects the university’s confidence in Hill’s ability to lead the football program to success.

FAQ:

Q: How does Hill’s salary compare to his predecessor?

A: Hill’s salary is significantly higher than that of his predecessor, Kalani Sitake, who earned approximately $900,000 per year.

Q: How does Hill’s salary compare to other coaches in the NCAA?

A: While Hill’s salary is substantial, it is important to note that it falls below the average salary of head coaches in Power Five conferences, which is around $4 million per year.

Q: Will Hill’s salary impact the university’s budget?

A: BYU has a self-sustaining athletic department, and the funds for Hill’s salary will come from revenue generated the football program, including ticket sales, sponsorships, and media rights.

Q: What are the expectations for Hill’s performance?

A: With his impressive track record at Weber State, where he led the team to multiple conference championships and playoff appearances, there are high expectations for Hill to elevate the BYU football program to new heights.

Q: How will Hill’s salary be funded?

A: The funds for Hill’s salary will come from the athletic department’s budget, which is separate from the university’s general fund. The athletic department generates revenue through various sources, including ticket sales, donations, and media contracts.

In conclusion, Jay Hill’s appointment as the head coach of the BYU football team comes with a substantial salary of $1.2 million per year. While this places him among the highest-paid coaches in the university’s history, it is important to consider the revenue-generating potential of the football program. With high expectations for Hill’s performance, BYU is confident that his leadership will bring success both on and off the field.