Amazon Announces Pricing for NFL Streaming: Here’s What You Need to Know

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon has secured the rights to stream NFL games, offering football fans an exciting new way to catch all the action. With the upcoming NFL season just around the corner, many fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch their favorite teams on the popular streaming platform. But how much will it cost to watch NFL on Amazon? Let’s dive into the details.

Pricing Options

Amazon is offering two pricing options for NFL streaming: a full-season package and a single-game option. The full-season package, priced at $99, provides access to all regular-season games, including Thursday Night Football. This comprehensive package ensures that fans won’t miss a single moment of their favorite teams in action.

For those who prefer a more flexible approach, Amazon also offers a single-game option. Priced at $9.99 per game, this option allows fans to choose specific matchups they want to watch, making it ideal for those who only have a few games they’re particularly interested in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime?

No, NFL games on Amazon are not included with an Amazon Prime membership. You will need to purchase the NFL streaming package separately.

2. Will I be able to watch local games on Amazon?

Unfortunately, due to broadcasting restrictions, Amazon’s NFL streaming service will not include local games. These games will still be available through traditional broadcast channels.

3. Can I watch NFL games on multiple devices?

Absolutely! Amazon’s NFL streaming service allows you to watch games on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV.

4. Is there a free trial available?

Currently, Amazon does not offer a free trial for their NFL streaming service. However, they may introduce promotional offers in the future, so keep an eye out for any updates.

With Amazon’s entry into the world of NFL streaming, football fans have more options than ever before to enjoy their favorite sport. Whether you choose the full-season package or opt for individual games, Amazon’s NFL streaming service promises to deliver an immersive and convenient viewing experience. So get ready to cheer on your team from the comfort of your own home!