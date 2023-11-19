How Much Was Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring?

How Much Was Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring?

In the world of celebrities, extravagant engagement rings are often the norm. When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, known for her glamorous lifestyle, it’s no surprise that her engagement ring is nothing short of stunning. The question on everyone’s mind is, just how much did her ring cost?

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring is estimated to be worth a jaw-dropping $1.8 million. The ring was given to her her now-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, during their romantic getaway in the Bahamas. Designed renowned jeweler Peter Marco, the ring features a massive emerald-cut diamond, which is said to be around 15 carats in size. The diamond is set on a platinum band, adorned with smaller diamonds, adding to its overall brilliance.

FAQ:

Q: What is an emerald-cut diamond?

A: An emerald-cut diamond is a rectangular-shaped diamond with beveled corners. It is known for its step-cut facets, which create a unique and elegant appearance.

Q: Who is Peter Marco?

A: Peter Marco is a highly regarded jeweler based in Beverly Hills, California. He is known for creating custom-made, high-end jewelry pieces for celebrities and affluent clients.

Q: How much does a 15-carat diamond cost?

A: The price of a 15-carat diamond can vary greatly depending on its quality, color, and clarity. However, it is safe to say that a diamond of this size would be worth several hundred thousand dollars, if not millions.

Q: Is Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring the most expensive celebrity engagement ring?

A: While Jennifer Lopez’s ring is undoubtedly expensive, it is not the most expensive celebrity engagement ring on record. That title goes to Elizabeth Taylor’s 33-carat diamond ring, which was given to her Richard Burton and is estimated to be worth over $8.8 million.

In conclusion, Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring is a true symbol of luxury and extravagance. With its stunning design and eye-watering price tag, it’s no wonder that it has captured the attention of fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike.