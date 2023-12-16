Guess the Snowfall Contest in Michigan’s Snowiest Region

Are you up for the challenge of guessing the snowfall total in one of Michigan’s snowiest spots? The tourism bureau Visit Keweenaw is hosting an exciting snowfall guessing contest for Keweenaw County, located in the northernmost peninsula of the state. Known for its intense winters, Keweenaw County experiences heavy snowfall each year.

To participate, all you need to do is submit your guess online December 15th at 5 p.m. ET. However, be prepared for a wait as the winner will only be determined after the Keweenaw County Road Commission stops reporting snowfall. Last year, the reporting didn’t conclude until May 2nd, with a final six-inch snowfall surprising everyone.

The lucky contestant with the closest guess, without going over, will not only win the glory of accurate prediction but also some fantastic Keweenaw swag, as announced the contest organizers. If you’re interested in participating, you can find the contest rules, a submissions form, and historical snowfall data for Keweenaw County on Visit Keweenaw’s website. They can also be found on their Facebook page.

Remember, when visiting Keweenaw County, make sure to check out Visit Keweenaw’s website for more information about the region and all the amazing attractions it has to offer. And if you’re planning to purchase any products or register for an account through a link on their site, be aware that they may receive compensation. By using their site, you agree to their User Agreement and acknowledge that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and stored them and their third-party partners, all in accordance with their Privacy Policy.